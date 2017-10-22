KARACHI - Vice Chancellor of the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Dr Mohammad Saeed Quraishy on Saturday congratulated the faculty members and students of Dow Institute of Medical Education (DIME) on the completion of 25 cases of Renal Transplantation in seven months.

He said that bone marrow transplantations would also start from next year, while 10 liver transplantations had been successfully completed.

He was speaking as a chief guest at a workshop organised by DIME after completion of 25 cases of Renal Transplantations.

Assistant Prof Dr Rashid bin Hamid, Dr Sabahat, Dr Tassaduq Khan, Dr Rehan Nasir Khan, Dr Shobha Lakshmi and others also delivered lectures.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mohammad Saeed Quraishy said that what was taught through the workshop today would work to serve the humanity in practical life.

Dr Rashid Bin Hamid told the participants that renal transplantations had started at Ojha campus on March 1, 2017.

“It is Sindh's second transplantation centre in the public sector,” he said, and added that in the private and public sector 30 transplantation centres and 180 dialysis centres were working throughout the country.

He said that that DUHS had founded the National Institute of Solid Organ and Tissue Transplantation (NISSOT), which not only covered Pakistan but also the Middle East.