KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) former leader Salman Mujahid Baloch on Saturday lashed out at party convener Dr Farooq Sattar, and said that he would soon disclose party’s secrets at a press conference.

Talking to media, Salman said that MQM was not the property of anyone as it belonged to the common man, and that he was asking the same question like former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was asking: “Why was I expelled?” (Mujhe kyun Nikala).

He further said that he was being punished for raising the issue of former party member Irum Azeem Frooqui.

Criticising MQM-P convener Dr Farooq Sattar, he said that he did not have the leadership qualities, but the party members accepted him as a leader for the sake of the nation.

He said that the current MQM-P leadership was not capable of running the affairs of the party as it was divided. “Two groups are running the party affairs,” he said, and added, “One is headed by Dr Farooq Sattar, Kamran Tessori, Khawaja Shoaib Mansoor while the other includes Amir Khan, Faisal Sabzwari and Khawaja Izharul Hassan.”

Salman further alleged that Dr Farooq Sattar was in contact with MQM founder Altaf Hussain and had also approached PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal for help on various issues.

He revealed that Sattar had held a meeting with PSP chairman at Seher Commercial in DHA Karachi.

He said that he would disclose lots of party secrets in near future.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier Irum Azeem Frooqui, who is currently living abroad, had revealed on her social media account that MQM-P leadership had threatened her. She had added that MQM was under the control of mafias.

Furthermore, couples of days ago, Salman Mujahid Baloch had severely criticised the party publicly, saying that it was misleading the workers and focusing on making more and more money instead of resolving public issues.