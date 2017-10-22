MIRPURKHAS - District Education Officer (DEO) Primary Syed Wajid Ali Shah has alleged that taluka education officer (TEO) Shujaabad and Hussain Bux Marri, Arif Keerio was misusing the official vehicles and not maintaining the official records, including stock register and cash book.

Speaking at hurriedly called press conference here on Saturday morning after his surprise visits and inspections of various offices, he said he had found this out during the inspection while in the presence of other persons his office superintendent Mehmood was threatened with dire consequences by TOE Arif Keerio.

He blamed that Shabbir Gujjar, taluka officer of Mirpurkhas, was found absent from duties when he went there for inspection. “While the office record had also not been maintained,” he added.

He further alleged that Gujjar was also misusing the official vehicles and when inspection was made of the office record, he misbehaved with the inspection staff as well as with him.

He alleged that both taluka officers were involved in gross irregularities and misuse of fuel and funds.

He said that there was a need for proper audit of the record of taluka officers’ education offices in the district.

He lamented that corrupt mafia is creating hurdles in his work and wanted him to dance on their drum beat so that he could not achieve the target of opening 60 closed schools in the district.

He said that he was going to inform the secretary education about the corruption of taluka officers and had complained to NAB Karachi and Anti- Corruption Establishment Karachi to conduct inquiry into the misuse of official vehicles that were public properties.

He made it clear that he would not tolerate any kind of corruption and misuse of official vehicles and warned of taking legal action against those officers misbehaving with him and his staff.

Wajid said that some members of a mafia wanted to drive a wedge between him and ruling party leaders and elected representatives.