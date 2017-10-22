MIRPURKHAS - Doctors here at Civil Hospital on Saturday washed the stomachs of two persons, including a married woman, who had attempted to commit suicide by consuming pesticide.

Shremti Sheela, 20, wife of Dadu Meghwar, resident of village Malook Shah, tried to commit suicide by consuming pesticide. When her condition deteriorated, she was brought to the emergency of Civil Hospital. In another incident, Mehram Ali, son of Dost Ali Shar, of village Sherwah, also drank pesticide following which his condition also deteriorated.

He was also brought to the Civil Hospital where both the patients were provided first aid and doctors saved their lives by washing their stomachs. Doctors told that now their condition was out of danger.

Domestic disputes are said to be the causes behind suicide attempts.