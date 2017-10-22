MIRPURKHAS - Dangerous crackers were openly sold here on the occasion of Devali under the nose of police, while on the other hand combing operation by the law enforcement agencies continued in the district. It seems that the district administration had allowed the sale of dangerous crackers in the city as nobody from the police took action both against the sellers and the exploders. Members of the Hindu community had purchased these crackers to celebrate Devali that might cause fire to break out. When contacted, police officers did not give any comments. It has been learnt that some people from the ruling party had deputed these vendors for the sale of dangerous crackers as a result of which the district administration and police were reluctant to take any action against them.