KARACHI - An attempt to kidnap a woman was foiled here on Saturday, as police arrested four kidnappers from Orangi Town.

According to police, a gang of five kidnappers tried to abduct a 25-year-old woman(R) in an ambulance from Orangi Town No 11 within the limits of Pakistan Bazaar Police Station. “As the girl showed resistance and raised hue and cry, locals gathered at the site and caught four kidnappers while one of their accomplices managed to escape from the spot,” police added.

Police said that after having been informed, it rushed to the site and arrested four kidnappers Zameer, Muhammad Faraz, Mehmood Alam and Muhammad Ibrahim while search for the fifth one namely Sunny was underway.

Police said that the kidnappers were trying to kidnap a girl in an ambulance of Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation, a charity wing of MQM-Pakistan, bearing registration number EA-0096.

It added that the ambulance had also been impounded.

Quoting the brother-in-law of the woman, police said that Sunny used to harass the woman and had also threatened to kidnap her.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of woman’s brother-in-law against the arrested persons and also against Sunny under section of the Kidnapping and Telegraph Act.

Four held during raids

Meanwhile, Pakistan Rangers, Sindh claimed on Saturday to have arrested four persons during separate targeted raids in different areas of the city.

Rangers’ spokesperson said that Rangers’ personnel during a raid conducted in Darakshan nabbed a worker of MQM-London (MQM-L), identified as Akram aka Ganja. The accused was involved in the cases of extortion and selling of illegal weapons. In another raid in Frere, Rangers took into custody two suspects, Ikram Ali and Anwar Ali, allegedly involved in various incidents of robbery and other crimes.

Similarly, Rangers conducted another raid in Preedy and arrested Syed Muhammad Amber Raza Zaidi.

The spokesperson said that the accused was involved in the sale of stolen vehicles. He further said that weapons and ammunitions were also recovered from the arrested persons.