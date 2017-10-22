KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar said that the capital city was faced with a number of issues which require huge resources to be addressed. He was talking to Monthly Phool Editor and Columnist M Shoaib Mirza at his office. He said that if appropriate funds were provided, the local government would change the fate of the city. He said that Karachi was a big city and its problems have multiplied with the passage time as it was ignored during the previous governments. However, he claimed, his government has started work and soon the problems would be addressed.