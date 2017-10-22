Kandhkot - Kashmore Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a hardened criminal in an injured condition in an encounter.

According to Kashmore Police Spokesman Nadar Chana, police, on tip off, caught a hardened criminal along with weapons from within the limits of RD 45. When this scribe contacted Kashmore Police chief Bashir Ahmed Brohi, he told The Nation that police had nabbed Karim Bux Jatt in village Salah Khan Mazri.

He said a heavy contingent of police raided a place near RD 45. “On seeing police party, criminals started firing indiscriminately,” he said, and added, “In retaliation police succeeded in arresting Jatt in an injured condition. Replying to a question, he said that his other accomplices managed to escape from the scene. He further said that he was wanted in connection with various heinous crimes such as murders, kidnappings for ransom, dacoities and other cases. “One TT pistol and dozens of bullets were also recovered from his possession,” he said, and added,

“Further investigation is under way.”