KHAIRPUR - A youth died, while other was hurt in a road accident near Khuhra on Saturday.

According to Khuhra police, two motorcycles collided with each other at Kamal Dero link road, resulting in injuries to two youth Mohsin Ali Khuhro and Fakeer Muhammad Khuhro. They were rushed to GIMS Hospital in Gambat but Mohsin Ali Khuhro succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital.

Body of the deceased was handed over to his parents after postmortem from GIMS hospital.

Police said cause of the accident was high speed of the bikes.