JACOBABAD - Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bilal Saleem on Saturday said that three primary schools had been closed on account of their dilapidated condition.

Talking to media men after his visit to several primary schools of the city, including Government Primary Boys’ School Mir Muhammad Panhwar, GPBS Moula Dad, GPBS Ramzanpur, GPBS Qadir Pur, GPBS Ghulam Ali Khoso, GPBS Nazar Khoso, GPBS Abdur Razaq Khoso and Muharram Khoso, he said he would send a report to Deputy Commissioner (DC) and vowed that separate arrangements would be made for children studying in these schools so that their academic activities did not suffer.

It is worth mentioning here that people have expressed their satisfaction over the closure of schools, and requested the AC to go ahead with his surprise visits to schools as well as health centers.

18 clinics of quacks sealed

The district administration has sped up crackdown against quacks on the directives of the Sindh High Court (SHC), and sealed 18 clinics here on Saturday.

According to reports, Dr Saqib, Dr Sarfraz, Dr Soni Kumar, Dr Jameel, Irfan Pathan, Heman Das, Tara Chand, Dr Rasool Bux Lashari, Mehboob Brohi, Hakim Unar, Manooj, Waseem and others are some of the quacks whose clinics were sealed in the presence of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bilal Saleem. Speaking to media persons, the AC said that on the instructions given by Deputy Commissioner Naeem Ahmed Sindhu, he had sealed 18 clinics and such crackdowns would continue in future as well, and that no one would be allowed to run illegal clinics.