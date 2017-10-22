KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Saturday said that contentious matters between KMC and KDA should be resolved within a week.

“We do not need such taxes and money which bring difficulties for people and damage the city,” he added. He was chairing a meeting here at his office with the managements of DMCs, KDA and KW&SB to resolve their differences.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Vohra, KDA DG Samiuddin Siddidqui, DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi, Vice Chairman Shakir Ali, DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer, Vice Chairman Abdur Rauf, DMC Korangi Chairman Nayyar Raza, Vice Chairman Ahmer Ali, Chairman City Council Land Committee Arshad Hassan, Chairman Law Committee Arif Khan Advocate, Chairman Finance Nadeem Hidayat, Chairman Parks Committee Khurram Farhan, Chairman Katchi Abadies committee Saad Bin Jaffer, Chairman Estate Committee Nasir Khan, Chairman MUCT Rahat Hussain Siddiqui, Adviser to Mayor Farhat Khan, Municipal Commissioner Dr Asghar Abbas, Municipal Commissioner East Akhtar Shaikh and departmental heads of KMC and DMCs.

He said henceforth only KMC would receive the building material and generators charges, while the DIG traffic would be contacted for the lifting of vehicles from no parking zones situated on the roads controlled by KMC. “All shops, cabins and other encroachments must be immediately removed from the city’s bus stops and all district administrations should clear the pavements from all kinds of encroachments so that the commuters could be facilitated,” he directed.

He stressed the need for ensuring better coordination and developing a working relationship between municipal and development bodies at different levels so that the city problems could be solved without any delay. Waseem said SLGA 2013 outlined the functions and powers of all civic bodies and therefore all organisations should work within their jurisdictions. He also asked the KDA DG to make sure no property was transferred to any person or organisation without clearance of MUCT charges as was the case in the past. He also directed the removal of all stores and RCC structures in front of the marriage halls.