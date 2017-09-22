KARACHI - Police claimed to have shot dead three bandits in two alleged encounters on Thursday.

Armed bandits barged into a house located in Orangi Town where police rushed to the spot as being informed about the robbers held the family hostage. Police asked the bandits to surrender while bandits open fire to avoid arrest which resulting encounter took place and two gunmen sustained bullet wounds.

The culprits sustained bullet wounds were later shifted to Abbasi Shaheed hospital where doctors pronounced their death. The killed were yet to be identified while their bodies were shifted to morgue after autopsy. Police recovered weapons and motorbike from the possession of bandits while registered a case.

Separately, a 20-year-old robber, Ahsan Gul, was killed during in encounter with a police party in Korangi No-1. Police said that the Gull along with his comrade busy in snatching mobile phone valuables from passerby when police rushed on the spot and bandits open fire while during exchange of fire Gull shot injured and died on the way to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medico-legal formalities.