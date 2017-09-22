KARACHI - Sindh Government on Thursday imposed a 60-day ban on some 161 religious scholars and clerics under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) while Sindh police has finalised the contingency plan for the holy month of Muharram, due to start today.

From now on, the inter-city movement of 161 religious scholars and clerics will remain banned while restrictions will also be imposed on their speeches at any forum for the next 60 days.

The scholars facing ban hail from different parts of the country and also have affiliations with different religious parties.

The ban has been imposed to prevent such scholars from delivering inflammatory speeches and to maintain the law and order situation during the high security month of Muharram.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja on Thursday directed the police to make foolproof security arrangements in the province during Muharamul Haram.

According to details, the IGP reviewed the contingency and deployment plan reports and issued directives to DIGs to ensure foolproof security. “Control rooms should be set up for effective monitoring,” Khawaja said, and ordered to beef up the security of mourning processions, majalis and other related activities.

Total 65129 cops would perform duties across the province during first 10 days of Muharram.

There would be 7939 personnel of reserved police and some 2942 groups have been formed to provide foolproof security during the month. Around 9444 cops would man pickets, while there would be 6834 mobile units and 2914 motorbike units to avert any untoward incident.

The report presented to the IGP revealed that 1506 police mobiles and 1436 motorbike squads would guard the majalis and processions.

The report further stated that 9912 police personnel and officers would perform duties in Hyderabad, 12947 in Mirpurkas, 4211 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 9145 for Sukkur and 16664 would be on-duty in Larkana.

The additional contingents of Sindh Reserve Police would also perform duties, particularly in Karachi.

Similarly, 578 pickets have been set up in different sensitive localities.

Sharing the data, police revealed that as many as 14563 majalis and some 4282 processions would be held in Muharram.

On the other side, some 1552 mourning processions would be taken out during first 10 days of the first Islamic month. The report also pointed out that at least 353 imamabarghas located in Karachi needed security while total 6458 majalis and 655 processions were scheduled in the city.

IGP wants foolproof

security

during Muharram

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh AD Khawaja on Thursday directed the police to make foolproof security arrangements in the province during Muharam.

According to details, IGP reviewed the contingency and deployment plan report and issued directives to DIGs to ensure foolproof security. Control rooms should be established for effective monitoring.

The IGP also ordered to beef the security of mourning processions, Majalis and related activities. A total 65,129 cops would perform their duties across the province on during first ten days of the Muharram-ul-Haram. The cops would be deployed including 7939 personnel of reserved police and some 2942 groups have been established to provide the foolproof security on the event.

There has been 9444 cops would performed their duties on pickets 6834 mobile units and 2914 motorbike units to avert any sort of untoward incident. The report present before the IGP revealed that the 1506 police mobiles 1436 motorbike squads would guarding the Majalis and procession.

The report stated that 9912 police personnel and officers would performed duties in Hyaderabad, 12947 deployed in Mirpurkas, 4211 for Banazirabad 9145 for Sukkar and 16664 were posted for the security of Larkana.

The additional forces of Sindh Reserve Police would perform duties along the operation police force. Particularly in Karachi, 578 pickets have been established in different sensitive localities. Police share the data revealed that as many as 14563 Majalis and some 4282 processions would be continue in the month of Muharram.

On the other side, some 1552 Tazia Procession would also been take out during first ten days of the first Islamic month of Muharram. The report also pointed out that at least 353 Imamabarghas located in Karachi need security while total 6458 Majalis are scheduled in Karachi while 655 processions would carrying out in the city.