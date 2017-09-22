KARACHI - The inaugural ceremony of newly established Interventional Cardiac Unit at Pakistan Navy Hospital SHIFA was held here on Thursday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, naval chief appreciated the efforts of PNS SHIFA administration for setting up the Cardiac Unit in the shortest possible time and expressed the hope that the hospital would continue to provide quality medical care to all patients both service personnel and civilians.

Interventional cardiology is a branch of cardiology that deals specifically with the catheter-based treatment of structural heart diseases and the Interventional Cardiac Unit at PNS SHIFA is the first unit of its nature that will provide state-of-the-art facilities to the personnel of armed forces as well as the civilians. On his arrival at SHIFA hospital, the naval chief was received by Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Athar Mukhtar. Director General Medical Services Navy, Surgeon Rear Admiral Najmus Saqib Khan was also present on the occasion.

The Naval Hospital, PNS SHIFA is the flagship tertiary care hospital of Pakistan Navy, which provides quality healthcare facilities in most disciplines of medicine & surgery.

In addition, the setting up of 25-bed Interventional Cardiac Unit is an enormous contribution of Pakistan Navy towards improvement in medical facilities available in the city.

Advance Cardiac procedures including Angiography, Angioplasty and Computed Tomography (CT Angio) etc. will be conducted at PNS SHIFA for cardiac patients of Tri-Services and civilians.