KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the present delimitations in Karachi and in other districts of the province are defective and unrealistic and were carved out purely on political basis. Therefore, in principle the next elections should be held on the basis of fresh delimitations but not at the cost of postponement of general election.

This he said while addressing a programme organised by Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) at their auditorium hall here on Thursday.

He said that the present constituencies carved out during the tenure of General Musharraf were made purely on political grounds. The objective was to keep PPP out of power.

Earlier, in the KCCI programme it was pointed out that the delimitation in Karachi were unrealistic and unreasonable. On this he said that not only in Karachi but all over Sindh a game was played to make constituencies in such a way so that their favourites could return. The plot was to defeat PPP in the elections.

Quoting his personal experience, the chief minister said that he belonged to Taluka Sehwan- but his constituency of provincial assembly was carved out in such a way that it stretched up over three talukas. “I filed an appeal and contested in the courts and finally my constituency came in the jurisdiction of two talukas, instead of one taluka,” he said and added even then PPP defeated Musharraf –sponsored party.

Murad Ali Shah said that the next general election should be held on the basis of fresh delimitations for which exercise may started be started as soon as possible. “We want fresh delimitations but not at the cost of postponement of elections,” he clarified.

Talking about census, he said that his stance was the same he has been repeating in the media. “My logic was very simple that the census staff must give a copy of the form in which they were recording the data of a family,” he said but the Statistics department had terming it a secret document. “It is quite absurd that my data in which details of family were recorded was being kept secret from me,” he expressed his surprise and added that these were the issues which have raised eye brows of the citizens who believe in transparency.

He emphasised on the need of satisfying the government, the people and the civil society to make the census results acceptable. “I would urge Statistics Division to take necessary measures to make the work you have done credible,” he said.

KARACHI ISSUES

Talking about development of Karachi Syed Murad Ali Shah said that during the last financial year, 2016-17 he had allocated Rs10 billion for development of infrastructure if Karachi but by the end of financial year “we would utilise only Rs7.5 billion and result of utilisation is visible in the shape of various roads, flyover and underpasses,” he said and added he also gave Rs8 billion to Mayor Karachi for development of but sorry to say “where they have utilised the funds is not visible,” he said.

He went on saying he was not levelling of allegation of misappropriation but just he was saying that the utilisation of Rs8 billion by KMC was not visible.

The chief minister replying to a question about dilapidated one kilometre road at Malir-15- Shahrah-i-Faisal, said that it belongs to KMC and is being constructed by them. “The portions of portion of Shahrah-e-Faisal upto National Highway, including Munawar Suharwardi underpass, Manzil Pump flyover have been constructed by Sindh government,” he said and added just for a one kilometer road of KMC, the Sindh government is being criticized.

“This is my city and nobody could stop me from developing it,” the chief minister said.

RECENT RAINS

The chief minister talking about recent rains which hit Karachi said that he was in Saudi Arabia to perform Haj when rains hit the city. The mayor and other local bodies, DMCs, demonstrated an irresponsible attitude. “I rushed my minister to support the people and they did,” he said and added an impression was being made that the city has submerged in flash floods and people drowning.

“A drama was created by calling army, declaring emergency and making unnecessary hue and cry,” he said. As a matter of fact, rain water was disposed off when it stopped raining. Thado Dam had not developed breach but due some illegal constructions by some ‘on the natural water ways rain water penetrated into Saadi Town. Now look at Airforce Security Force – they are constructing their scheme on a Nala.

He said that he was not only constructing roads but laying a new sewerage and water supply lines. “This work has been done in saddar, Shahrah-i-Fsial, University Road and in various other areas,” he said and added that this kind of work was done during the tenure of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

AISHA BAWANI

Talking about Aisha Bawani College, the chief minister said that it was leased out to the trust for educational purposes in 1972. Later, the college was nationalised. The case was in court since long. The Civil judge South gave decision and sent his nazir to the college to hand over the possession to the private party on Friday.

The Sindh High Court had granted stay against further action but this stay could not work because the possession was handed over to the trust people. “We kept running from one court to another but the case could not move,” he lamented and finally the government has won the case yesterday,” he said but sorry to say the courts were not listening to the provincial government.

He added that it was not the question of government but it was the matter of 2,500 students who were receiving education in the college in two shifts. “On wining the case, the chief minister congratulated the parents, students and civil society,” he said.

He warned the government department not to show lukewarm attitude to such government cases, otherwise strict would be taken.

Earlier, Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro addressing the KCCI member said that the champion nazim [Mustafa Kamal] over staffed KMC from 4000 to 12000 and of water board from 4000 to 15000. As a result, both the organisations have lost their financial health. Now they do not have financial strength even to pay their power bills, he lamented.

He said that mostly MQM remained in power in KMC but they never bother to cleanse any nala. “W have cleansed all major nalas and removed encroachment from there,” he said.

He accused the industrialists of supporting those who water mafia who had taken clandestine connection from water line of water board at Lyari Nadi. “We took action against them but industrialists had supported them,” he said.

He urged them to install their de-salivation plant and feed their industrial estates.

Industries Minister Manzoor Wassan said that industries department has two major sections, SITE Association and Small Industries and both have been made over staffed by the MQM Minister. But the KCCI leaders are not talking against them. “Now you can speak truth, the size of gunny bags [in which bodies were found] have reduced now law and order is ok,” he said in lighter mood.

Talking about the delimitation he said that Qasim Siraj teli wantshis constituency so that hecould win National assembly seat, he joked. He assured the industrialists that he would restore the glories of SITE and industries department.

Transport Minister Syed Nasir Shah told the audience that the bus transit projects were in progress and by the next month new buses would be launched on 36 different routes of the city.