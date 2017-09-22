KARACHI - Health experts warned that dementia disease was rapidly spreading globally including in Pakistan and an estimate 135 million people would be affected from this disease by 2050 world over.

The World Alzheimer’s Day is observed on the 21 September each year. Alzheimer’s or dementia causes problems with memory, thinking and behaviour.

They said dementia affects an individual in every 60 seconds. The people ageing 65 years are affected by 7 percent while those over the age of 75 are likely to be affected by 10-15 per cent. If disease is not timely treated it becomes incurable, they warned.

President, Neurology Awareness and Research Foundation (NARF), Prof Muhammad Wasay and General Secretary Dr Abdul Malik informed that the elderly population of Pakistan stands around 8 million which makes the country the sixth largest country of world in terms of aging population. There is no authentic figure available for cerebral diseases including dementia, they noted.

Dr Wasay informed that to create awareness about this disease a press briefing will be held on September 26th which would be addressed by senior physician Prof Hamid Shafqat, Prof Ejaz Vohra, Prof Iqbal Afridi, Prof Khalid Sher, Prof Naila Shahbaz and other health experts.

Dr Wasay said that number of dementia patients was increasing in Pakistan and it is estimated that around 2 million people are affected by the disease.

He noted that the dementia is a curable but due to lack of awareness people do not understand its symptoms and associated it with the old age. Vitamin B 12 deficiency also causes memory loss, he observed.

He stressed the need for creating awareness about the disease and called for making neuro-science programs part of syllabus.