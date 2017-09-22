KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has hailed the decision made by the Sindh High Court, restraining private schools from increasing fee by more than five percent.

In a statement on Thursday, the JI leader stressed the need to implement the decision across the board, instead of a section of schools.

He demanded of the provincial government and particularly the education department to ensure the implementation on the court orders in letter and spirit. He said that those violating the court orders should be dealt strictly as per existing laws.

Engr Naeem also demanded of the government to compel those private schools which have increased the annual fee by more than five percent to pay back the excessive amount to respective students. He said that a large number of parents have no other option but to pay a large friction of their income to private school owners. Thousands of parents are affected by the unjust raise in fees by the administrations of private schools.

He hold the provincial government and education department responsible for the situation, saying that had the department fulfilled its duties, the situation would not become so worst. He said that parents raise the issue every year and record their protest but to no avail.

The JI leader said that the party has been raising the issues on various platforms but authorities concerned had failed to tackle the issue in an appropriate manner. He termed the decision as victory for parents of students.

He said that several schools use the pretext of school security for unjust increase in fees. He stressed the need of strict inspection of security measures, being taken by private schools.

He said that a section of private schools have been charging exorbitant fees from students. He said that such type of schools have dented the noble sector of education by dealing it in a manner like any other industry.

He also stressed the need of scrutiny for private schools in connection with both the quality of education and ethics they are imparting on students as well as their financial affairs.