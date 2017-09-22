KARACHI - The 17th ITCN Asia 2017, Pakistan’s biggest international exhibition and conference on Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications, was organised for the 17th consecutive year from September 19th to 21st, 2017 at Karachi Expo Centre.

The concurrent events of this year’s insightful forum were Security Asia, Fire & Safety Asia, Lights and LED Asia and Consumer Electronics Asia.

The 27th Mayor of Karachi and former Minister of IT, Sindh Syed Mustafa Kamal, graced this event on the third day and appreciated the highly informative deliberations and technological innovations.

The 17th ITCN Asia was designed to create major opportunities for business-to-business alliances, leveraging their mutual strengths for capacity-building in this fast-evolving industry.

The event allowed the most powerful brands of the world to showcase their state-of-the-art products and services, ultimately allowing the user-community to get an exposure to a wide range of advanced technologies and solutions, all under one roof. This forum was supported by the Government of Pakistan, Ministry of IT & Telecom and Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA).

This year, the 17th ITCN Asia's scope was greater than all its previous annual events, with numerous new features added to it.

It occupied over 150,000 sq feet of exhibition area, and had more than 600 international & domestic brands with 150+ foreign delegates and participants from more than 25 countries.

Well over 50 start-up companies and experts along with 100,000+ visitors attended the event.

The three-day event featured numerous conferences, including a Telecom Summit and a PSEB CEO Forum, besides a moot on ‘Digital Security for Media’ and another on the ‘Role & Importance of ICT in HEIs’. It also featured exclusive conferences on ‘Information-Security’ and Financial technologies (FinTech) to analyze the evolving trends and challenges in these fields.

Nearly 70 leading experts and international speakers made insightful speeches and presentations to explore new verticals and provide extensive information on the latest innovations in the digital world. These conferences attracted an audience of more than 700 delegates, including CEOs, CIOs, CISOs and other senior officials.