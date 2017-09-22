KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said that the Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued a stay order on constructions in Burns Garden in response to the petition filed by him in the court.

He said he would not allow anyone to grab the city’s parks and playgrounds which are primarily aimed at providing recreation to the people.

Talking to media representatives after filing a petition against constructions in Burns Garden on Thursday, he said Burns Garden was historically owned by Karachi Municipality even before the time when Pakistan came into being and he had sent many letters to the chief secretary Sindh, secretary local government and Archive and Tourism departments, but no reply was received.

Wasim inspects road construction around Rizvia Imambargah

Karachi mayor also inspected the construction of roads around Rizvia Imambargah in Rizvia Society.

Speaking on the occasion, Wasim said that cleanliness, repair of streetlights, road patchwork and carpeting were being done in various areas of the city on priority basis before the start of Muharramul Haram to save the people from any inconvenience during processions and majalis.

MPA Jamal Ahmed, DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi, UC Chairmen Mohmmad Amir and Noor Mohammad Haidery, chairmen of different committees of the city council, KMC officers, managing trusty of Shah-e-Karbala Trust and others were also present on the occasion.

The mayor noted that garbage and sewage leakage were big issues in Karachi and these two departments were controlled by the Sindh Government. “If anyone protests on such issues I will stand with him,” he vowed.

He said that he had telephoned KWSB MD and appealed to him to provide clean drinking water to the citizens.

He further said that 12 thousand tonnes of garbage was generated daily in Karachi, out of which only four thousand tonnes was removed.

“We are making all possible efforts to change the situation and provide maximum facilities to the people within our available resources,” he added.