KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) arrested three alleged militants of Ansarul Shariah Pakistan (ASP) here on Thursday.

According to details, security agencies conducted raids and arrested three operatives of the ASP besides recovering weapons, laptops and other terrorism-related stuff from them.

It has been learnt that the militants were held from a campus of a university for having connections with an absconding mastermind of ASP Abdul Karim Sarosh Siddiqui.

Siddiqui, considered top commander of the group, had managed to flee when security agencies along with police raided his house in which a cop was left dead while another was wounded.

Siddiqui had also attacked the officials of security agencies, but is still at large.

Later, security agencies picked up Siddiqui’s father and various other people having links with him.

The LEAs have also arrested a professor of Khuzdar University and a cleric of a seminary from Balochistan.

Sources said that the security agencies had also picked up wife of the professor, who used to work as a lecturer in Bottany Department of the Karachi University. Sources further told that over a dozen people had been arrested in different raids and operations conducted in Karachi, Balochistan and interior Sindh, but the actual operators of the group remain at large.

A police official, wishing to be anonymous, said that ASP was involved in the killings of over 16 cops during the current year.

Although the Counterterrorism Department (CTD) managed to wipe out the Mufti Shakir group involved in the killings of policemen, but has failed to eliminate the ASP.

The group became fully exposed after an attack on Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan. This prompted the security agencies to dig further and find social media application of the group.

LEAs had also raided the house of Siddiqui, but remained unable to arrest him.