KHAIRPUR - On the directives of Higher Education Commission (HEC), International Peace Day was observed here at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) on Thursday.

In this connection, a seminar was jointly organised by the Institute of International Relations and Department of Media Studies, which was presided over by Professor Dr Imdad Hussain Sahito, Faculty of Social Sciences dean.

A peace walk was also organised from the Administration Block of the University in which a large number of students participated. Professor Dr Sikandar Mehdi was the keynote speaker at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dr Sikandar Mehdi said that students must realize the value of peace. “Peace is vital for youth,” he said, and added that peace brought with it employment opportunities and thus progress and development.

He said that youth greatly suffered due to conflict-like situations.

“We must strive for peace,” he stressed and added that Japan and European countries were peaceful because these countries had learnt lessons from war.

Professor Dr Imdad Hussain Sahito, in his presidential remarks, said that the Muslim world was suffering nowadays due to atrocities committed by non-democratic forces.

He shed light on the plight of Rohingya Muslims, and opined that quality education and dialogue could play an important role in peace making.

Welcoming the guest speaker and the participants, Professor Dr Amir Ahmed Khuhro, Institute of International Relations director, said that international peace would bring socio-economic development and change.

Professor Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari, Chairman, Department of Media Studies, thanked the audience for their participation.

He lauded the initiative taken by the HEC for the promotion of peace and bringing the youth on one platform to play their due role against the menace of extremism.

Professor Ghulam Mustafa Buledi, Professor Liaquat Ali Chandio, Ahmed Ali Memon and a large number of students attended the event.