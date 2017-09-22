KARACHI : Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has highlighted the role of diplomats towards the promotion of international relations that play an important role towards economic development. He was talking to a five-member delegation of Karachi Council on Foreign Relations led by Admiral (Rtd) Khalid Mir which called on him at the Governor House here on Thursday. The Governor was of the view that neighbouring countries with enhanced economic ties can collectively achieve rapid development. He pointed out that Pakistan enjoys were close friendly ties with Peoples Republic of China. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an example of this. Zubair said that out of dollars 62 billion, 34 billion dollars have been allocated for energy projects.

He pointed out that by April next year, 10,400 megawatts electricity would be added to the national grid.

Governor Sindh also lauded the contributions of the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations.