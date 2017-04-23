KHAIRPUR - All arrangements have been finalised for holding the first phase of population and houses census in Sukkur division.

According to details, the first phase of census is to begin in the division from April 25, and for that all arrangements have been put in place in district Khairpur, Sukkur and Ghotki.

In Khairpur, 17 94 blocks were shaped while 1271 civilians, 2063 army jawans and 1970 cops will perform duties in all eight talukas, including Khairpur, Gambat, Sobhodero, Kotdiji, Naro, Tharimirwah and Faiz Gunj.

While in Ghotki district, which is also part of the Sukkur region, around 1,181 policemen and 23 police mobiles have been deployed, said Sukkur DIG Syed Feroze Shah.

According to the DIG, in order to monitor the process two monitoring cells – one each in Ghotki and Sukkur – have been established, while arrangements have been finalised for the second phase of the population census which is scheduled to start from April 25.

In this regard, the DIG also visited all the police stations throughout Sukkur and Khairpur districts to check the wireless communication and later submitted a report to the Sindh IG Allah Dino Khawaja in which shortcomings were listed and suggestions were suggested to make the process foolproof. Besides this, the DIG has also ordered police officers from Sukkur and Khairpur to monitor the census in Ghotki district, which would prove helpful for them in the second phase of the census in their own districts.

The census staff is fully trained and they will provide material according to their duties on April-22 to April-23.

In district Sukkur, 499 teams will be at work for 23 charges and 118 circles while 977 cops, alongside army jawans, will also remain on duty and 171 vehicles of different types will ply in the district during the census.