KARACHI - Preparations for Mutahidda Qaumi Movement–Pakistan’s (MQM-P) rally, scheduled to be taken out against corruption, bad governance and biased attitude of Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Sindh government on April 30, have been finalised.

The rally would be taken out from Liaquatabad No 10 and will culminate at Mazar-e-Quaid next Sunday.

MQM-P Convener Dr Farooq Sattar and other members of party’s coordination committee are scheduled to address participants of the rally as it is the first-ever protest demonstration MQM-P has organised after disassociating itself with MQM’s founder Altaf Hussain.

In this connection, the party has already erected camps at various key points of the city, inviting people to participate in the protest.

Furthermore, MQM-P’s party flags have been hoisted in different areas of the city after a long time along with the banners inviting people to the rally.

It should be noted that MQM-P’s coordination committee, during the party’s campaign against the provincial government, has so far not complained about any hurdle, and its campaign is running smoothly as the leaders are visiting various camps to motivate workers and supporters.

It is also pertinent to mention here that MQM-P has taken the decision to protest when Pak Sarzameen Party’s (PSP) sit-in has entered into third week.

PSP, mostly consisting of former key leaders of MQM, has camped outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) against the Sindh government’s bad governance.

Responding to MQM-P’s call for protest against the Sindh government, PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal has said that his party will support political parties which come forward to address the issues of the city, and it also supported MQM-P’s call for protest against the injustices of provincial rulers.

Meanwhile, MQM-P’s Dr Farooq Sattar, while welcoming Mustafa Kamal’s gesture, has invited him to join the party’s protest rally.

Similarly Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqqiqi (MQM-H) has also announced to support MQM-P’s protest rally.