KARACHI - Chairman Finance Committee of National Assembly has invited budget proposals from plastic manufacturers for the growth and betterment of plastic industry in Pakistan.

In this connection, the committee has invited all stakeholders on Wednesday in Islamabad for their input and proposals, told MNA Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh.

He was talking to media persons during his visit to PakPlas2017 – The International Exhibition of Plastic Machinery, Equipment, Raw Material & Technology on its second day here at the Expo Centre on Saturday.

Expo has been organised by Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association (PPMA).

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said that plastic was now part and parcel of every object and mattered in every field of life. “Polymer industry is very important and value-added industry of Pakistan economy, but unfortunately could not get incentives from the government,” he added.

“Plastic industry is not getting any support from government as compared to other sectors like textile industry that enjoys much better incentives,” he said, and added, “In the world, China has secured first position in plastic industry, USA second and India is on third ranking but Pakistan stands nowhere.”

Sheikh said that his committee had made efforts to boost plastic industry in the country. I appreciate PPMA efforts for sparing its time and money for the benefit of plastics business.