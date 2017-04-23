Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Parliamentarian Central Secretary for Information Maula Bux Chandio on Saturday said that Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) were formed not to grill good people, but to interrogate the criminals.

At the same time, he questioned, “How come a subordinate of the prime minister could get to the facts when judges of the Supreme Court failed to do so?”

He expressed these views while addressing a condolence reference held in the memory of PPP leaders Latif Mughal and Khawaja Muhammad Awan.

He said that it was an insulting decision for the PML-N, as the apex court had termed them as thieves and now the prime minister should resign from his post on moral grounds.

He warned the PML-N leaders, especially Abid Sher Ali, against going ahead with making vitriolic comments against PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari and said that if the practice was not halted, then PPP would also respond to it thinking that Nawaz Sharif himself had condoned this tirade. He asked as to why the PML-N leaders were distributing sweets when two judges of the apex court had disqualified the prime minister and the entire bench had rejected the evidence submitted by Nawaz’s lawyers.

“This decision will pave the way for accountability in the country,” he said.

Speaking on services of Lateef Mughal and Khawaja Muhammad Awan for the party, Chandio said that he could not speak much on the PPP stalwarts who had left the world due to grief, but wanted to say that he had very close association with Lateef Mughal. “Khawaja Muhammad Awan was our senior member. Both of them had very polite personalities and it is the fact that every soul has to return to its real destiny one day,” he said, adding that the important thing is that they continued to raise voice against injustices and worked for the deprived labour class of the country.

He was of the view it was necessary to remember those who had done good deeds in their lifetime, as it would further encourage others.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Saeed Ghani said that the chief minister also had to attend this condolence session; however, he had promised to hold a similar condolence session at the Chief Minister’s House.

The chief minister, in his message, said that these two PPP leaders were the ones that supported them when his father died while he was young.

Ghani said that when he became adviser to the chief minister, Khawaja Muhammad Awan guided him as to how to manage this portfolio.

“Suffering the loss of two very senior and close party leaders was not only a great loss for the PPP, but for me also,” he observed.