MIRPURKHAS - Member Rabita Committee MQM-P and MPA Dr Zafar Ahmed Kamali has said that setting up examination centers in far flung areas in hot weather caused great hardships to the candidates. He said that it amounted to committing excesses against candidates who are asked to cover long distances in sizzling heat. He was talking to media persons after meeting with a delegation of private schools association here on Saturday.

He lamented that loadshedding timings had increased to 18 hours, and it was terrible for the students as well as their parents to reach their examination centers set up away from the city.

He demanded the higher authorities to take notice of such an arrangement and ensure setting up of examination centers inside the city so that students and their parents could be facilitated.