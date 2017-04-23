KARACHI - Celebrating Earth day or loving earth is not a modern day practice, but it dates back to the very inception of mankind when different religions preached the believers to love the mother earth.

Speaking at a seminar, organised by the Department of Geography University of Karachi (KU), and entitled ‘Environmental and Climate Literacy’ here on Saturday, Dr Jamil Kazmi, Meritorious Professor and KU’s Department of Geography chairman started the discussion by telling the audience about the significance of earth and that the practice to adore earth and protect it was not a modern day phenomenon but every major religion i.e. Judaism, Christianity, Buddhism as well as Islam have preached the followers to protect the earth. He further shed light on the brief history of Earth Day and told about the ‘Chipko Movement’ that started in UP India in 1735 AD.

“The protesters used to hug the trees that were told to be cut by the authorities in order to save them. Years after on 22nd April 1970, International Earth Day was celebrated in California that gave rise to its celebration every year,” he said, and added, “Today more than 190 countries along with as many as 6000 organisations celebrate International Earth Day worldwide.” He said, “Pakistan got a bit late in the celebration of the Day.”

He further added that the first Environmental Ordinance was presented in 1983 meanwhile the first Environmental Act was approved in 1997.

Dr Kazmi put a question to the students, asking them to identify the appearance and names of national animal, national bird, national plant that most students failed to answer.

The main reason for doing so was to highlight the fact that most people in Pakistan don’t even know about the country’s national species.

He blamed the former Karachi government for intervening in the mother nature by planting alien species in the city like Prosopis, Eucalyptus, Lignum and abundance of Conocarpus erectus that distorted the beauty of our city since no birds in Pakistan would nest on these alien trees.

“The reason for telling about alien species was to grow and promote our own species like Mango trees, Papaya trees, Guava trees, golden trees, fire tree, Salvadora trees and others,” he argued.

Speaking on the impact of climate Dr Babar Ghauri, head Institute of Space Technology Islamabad, said that Pakistan was not amongst those countries that encouraged global warming and climate change, “But we are in the list of top 10 countries that are vulnerable to its effects,” he added. He further said that Pakistan depended on irrigation and it had 3 storage reservoirs, 19 barrages, 43 main canals and 89000 water courses.

He showed to the gathering a chart that stated that 69% of water was consumed by agriculture; 23% by industries and just 8% in homes. “We are giving too much water to the fields causing water logging,” he said. He suggested an appropriate water pattern and plan.

He further said that total fresh water in Pakistan had declined up to 800 percent since 1950. “And we’re losing abundant of water every year,” he elaborated.

Dr Ghauri also discussed about the importance of glaciers and named glaciers as ‘The Blessings’ for Pakistan since we don’t get sufficient rainfall every year. UNDP warned that Himalaya glaciers are melting down with a very swift speed due to global warming that is a major point to ponder. In the concluding lines he said, “40% populace in China and South Asia will live on a lesser amount of water.”

Talking about the water scenario in Sindh, Engineer Umer Karim, water resources management specialist told that the Sindh irrigation network was established with the help of Bombay government and the recovery time was decided to be 20 years but due to the proliferating growth all the taken funds were recovered in just 6 years.