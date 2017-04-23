KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has warned the departmental heads and other officers of KMC of relieving them of duties if they fail to work hard or perform their duties diligently.

He was presiding over a meeting of the chairmen of city council committees and departmental heads, which was also attended by Finance Committee Chairman Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi, Parks Committee Chairman Khurram Farhan, Works Committee chairman Mohammad Hasan, Financial Adviser Khalid Mehmood Sheikh, Director Municipal Services Masood Alam, Director HRM Jamil Farooqui, Director Food and Veterinary Farid Tajik, Director parking Mukhtar Hussain, Director General Parks and Horticulture Afaq Mirza, director accounts Nasir Mehmood and other officers.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar told all officers to work hard for their departments and take such steps that ensure productivity and produce the desired results.

He asked all departmental heads to submit complete list of their contract employees and places of their posting.

“Each departmental head gives this detail independently and work out solution to the problems faced by senior staff, including those related to their promotion, upgradation and others. He directed that staff’s salary should be fixed in accordance with the decisions of the Sindh government and for this letter should be sent to the Sindh government.

The mayor also directed that complete list of all assets of KMC along with location should be prepared with legal department’s input in case of legal complications.