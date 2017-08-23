KARACHI - The Sindh government has imposed ban under Section 144 on establishing of cattle markets within the local limits jurisdiction of the Karachi Division except designated locations.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the designated locations include Superhighway, Malir 15 Asoo Goth, Cattle Mandi Landhi, Rice Godown, Landhi Near Baber Market, Hamdard University near Manghopir, Moach Goth Baldia Town, Cattle Mandi permitted by Station Commander Karachi in the limits of Clifton Cantonment Board and Cattle Mandi permitted by the President Karachi Cantonment Board in the limits of Karachi Cantonment Board with immediate effect and till 04th September 2017.

The SHOs of concerned Police Stations are authorised to register the complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 Cr. PC against the violators.

It is pertinent to mention here that illegal cattle markets are established across the metropolis raising concerns of spreading of diseases across the city. It further said that the Government of Sindh in exercise of powers conferred under Section 144 (6) Cr. PC has imposed complete ban on sowing the Sugarcane, banana and plying of heavy transport on and inside the FP Bund through out of District Khairpur Mirus for a period of (60) days with immediate effect.

