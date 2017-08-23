KARACHI - The Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department has directed to implement the fare structure fixed by the government during Eidul Azha in letter and spirit.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, the Eid-ul-Azha holidays are commencing on September 01 or 02, 2017 and people travel to their native towns to meet parents and loved ones to celebrate the Eid together.

But, there is a trend during this period transporters increase fare on their own causing extra-burden on the travellers.

The department therefore directed all officers concerned to direct the Transporters / Route Operators of Inter-City Routes/ Intra-City Routes within their jurisdiction to implement the fare structure fixed by the government during Eid in letter and spirit and take strict action against violators.