Kandhkot - Kashmore police on Tuesday said it had detained a man, namely Nadeem Ahmed Domki, who had killed his wife and sister over a petty issue a day ago.

According to Kashmore police spokesman, Nadar Ali Channa, police, on a tip off, arrested a man who had killed his wife and sister on Monday, while further investigation was underway.

Six injured in road mishap

At least six people, including women, were seriously injured in a road mishap here on Tuesday.

According to details, a passenger bus was on its way to Muzafarabad from Karachi when it reached Dari stop near Makhwani Larro on Indus Highway, it turned turtle due to which six persons, including women namely Masmat Khadeja and Masmat Shaista, sustained serious injuries.

Later police on routine patrol and locals of the area rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital for treatment. Police said that the bus went out of control due to fast speed. All the injured were out of danger, he added.