SHIKARPUR - A 14-year-old boy, Aftab Ahmed, son of Muhammad Khan, by caste Bhutto, resident of village Jano Sharif, has been missing since August 6 while he was on way to school.

According to boy’s parents they have informed concerned police officials, but police is still clueless.

They requested the higher authorities to provide them legal and moral help so that their son could be recovered.

Rally in favour of PTI’s

Sukkur gathering

JACOBABAD: A large number of activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] took out a rally here on Tuesday in favour of Imran Khan’s public gathering which is to be held on August 25 in Sukkur. The rally started from Pathan House and culminated at Deputy Commissioner’s Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader Raaz Khan Pathan appealed to the residents of Jacobabad to attend the gathering in Sukkur for their bright future, because Imran was the only leader who had the ability to improve the socio-economic condition of Pakistan. “The people of Sindh should stand with PTI chief in the larger interests of their future generations,” he said.

Ghulam Hussain Mastoi, Mehboob Pirzado, Abid Khoso, Nawab Laghari and others were also present on the occasion.