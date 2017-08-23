KARACHI - A delegation led by UN environment programme director Mahenau Agha called on Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday to discuss steps to be taken for improvement in environmental conditions in the city.

Landscape architect Komal Perwez, Bushra Nadeem, advisor to Mayor Karachi Farhat Khan, Parks committee chairman Khurram Farhan and others were also present, said a statement on Tuesday.

During the meeting it was decided that Safari Park would be taken as pilot project for environmental improvement through more greenery and availability of other facilities especially for youth.

Mahenau Agha invited Mayor Karachi in an international conference on environment scheduled to be held in Nairobi from December 4 to 6.

The Mayor assured all possible cooperation to the delegation regarding implementation of suggestions brought forward by the UN environment program representatives.

He said the city parks and open spaces would have to be restored to bring the environmental pollution to lower level.