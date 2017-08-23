KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Tuesday performed the inauguration of the 13th Health Asia 2017 International Exhibition and Conference at the Expo Centre Karachi. The three-day moot is being held under the auspices of the Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan.

In his inaugural remarks, the Governor said that the event would help highlight the soft image of the country at the international level. He was of the view that the presence of the delegates from abroad speaks of the improved law and order situation in the country. Zubair was of the view that the conference has a special significance in the wake of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He informed that Karachi is the economic and commercial hub of Pakistan and its progress is linked with the headway of the country. The Governor suggested that such moots should be organized in every field of activity.

He said that the seminars and workshops at this event would also foster awareness regarding the latest developments and research in the field of health. Zubair felicitated Ecommerce Gateway for holding the event and welcomed the delegates at the event especially those from abroad.

He also went round the stalls set up on the occasion where he was briefed about the exhibits.

Later, talking to media the Governor said that it is the desire of everyone that efforts be continued for further improvements in the law and order.

He said that all the stakeholders are of the view that such measures should be taken to their logical conclusion and that there should be no disruption. According to organizers, some 50,000 delegates associated with the field of health would participate in the three day event.

These include delegates from 25 countries. The exhibition would consist of more than 30 seminars, workshops and discussions.