KARACHI : Sukhan police claimed to have gunned down a bandit here on Thursday.

According to the police, three bandits were looting valuables from passerby when police on a routine patrol reached there and asked the bandits to surrender. Bandits resorted to firing in an attempt to flee. As a result, policeman Salman Khattak was injured.

In the ensuring exchange of fire, a bandit was also injured. Police shifted him to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police found a pistol on him and shifted his body to the morgue for an autopsy and identification.