KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Naeemul Haq on Thursday said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Farooq Sattar should resign from the National Assembly and seek fresh mandate because he was elected from the platform of Altaf Hussain’s MQM in the 2008 general election.

Addressing a press conference at Insaf House, Haq said this was the only way to allay people’s reservations about the newly-formed faction of the MQM.

PTI leaders Jamal Siddiqui, MPA Khurram Sher Zaman, Dawa Khan Sabir, Saifur Rehman Khan and Malik Shahzad Awan were also present.

Haq told the media that PTI Chairman Imran Khan would arrive in Karachi on December 29 to lay foundation stone of Shaukat Khanum Hospital in the Sindh capital. He would also preside over meetings on party’s organisational matters.

The PTI leader said the nation was waiting for the court verdict on the Panama leaks. He said the PTI had submitted all the evidence to the court. “We are hopeful that the court will disqualify Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” Haq said. “We have information that the PML-N is finalising a new name for prime minister’s office,” he said.

The PTI leader said it was unfortunate that outgoing Supreme Court Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali delayed the important case of Panama Papers for a month. He said the decision could have been made immediately, keeping in view the nature of the petition.

He said that National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had sent references against Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen to the chief election commissioner and the commissioner would give his decision on December 26.

Taking about the MQM-Pakistan, he said that Dr Farooq Sattar was currently enjoying the mandate, which people had given to Altaf Hussain. He should resign from the parliament to allay people’s reservations about the party he has formed.

Demanding that the federal government allocate Rs100 billion for Karachi immediately, the PTI leader said the city had been turned into a heap of garbage and it needed special attention of the government. He said that problems in the city were increasing day by day. They would become a threat to the ruling party if not addressed immediately. He asked the ruling party to transfer powers to the local government of Karachi. To a question about Nabeel Gabool, he said that he had expressed his desire to join the PTI at a recent meeting with Imran Khan. He said that Khan had asked party’s Karachi chapter to take a decision in this regard.

To another query, he said the PTI enjoyed good relations with the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leadership, but it had not made any decision on an alliance with the PSP in the next general election. Commenting on former president Pervez Musharraf’s statement, Haq said it was a contempt of court and the former president should have been convicted for violating the constitution, but it was regrettable that he was given a safe exit and allowed to go abroad.