KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged the new management of K-Electric to upgrade the supply, transmission and distribution system so that smooth supply of power to people of Karachi can be ensured.

He said this while talking to a delegation of new KE management led by its Vice President Xia Meixing. KE CFO Chen Wenhao, Head of Project Shi Mingwei, Head of Generation Pan Lomgxin and Chief Generation and Transmission Officer Dale Sinkler were also present. Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Naveed Kamran Baloch and Energy Secretary Agha Wasif also attended the meeting.

The chief minister said there was a need to improve the entire KE system, including generation, transmission and distribution. “You will have to reduce the tariff and give special incentives to people living in slums so that every consumer can pay the bill,” he said.

The chief minister said that he was working hard to generate electricity from different sources. A power project at Nooriabad will start generating 100MW next year, he said. “I have requested the federal government to provide gas so that its capacity can be doubled. The Centre has assured me of help in this regard,” he said.

KE Vice President Xia Meixing said that he had started the process to take over KE. He said that his company had worked out an incentive plan with regard to power tariff and it would work with the government for community development. He said that his company, Shanghai Power Supply Company, was one of the largest companies in the world. He said that Shanghai was the industrial hub of China and they were providing smooth supply of power to industrial units, commercial areas and domestic consumers. He said that his company would invest $9 billion in the entire system of KE and announce a package for the poor domestic consumers. “Our plan is to enhance commercial and industrial activities by providing them uninterrupted power,” he said. It will be the utmost effort of the company to make electricity affordable for everyone in the city, he said.

The chief minister said that reduction in power tariff would be in the interest of the company because everyone would be able to afford it. “You have to reduce the line losses of the company and trickle its benefits down to consumers. Costly electricity is not affordable therefore people use different tactics to steal it,” he said. He assured the new KE management of his full support.