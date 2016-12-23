KARACHI: Spokesman Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday said that three flights of PIA were diverted to other airports due to early morning fog at Karachi.

“These included PK-214 (Dubai-Karachi; diverted to Muscat), PK-307 (Lahore-Karachi; diverted to Muscat) and PK-732 (Jeddah-Karachi; diverted to Lahore),” the spokesman said.

“Two flights had been diverted to Muscat as visibility at all airports near Karachi was poor,” he said.

He informed that flight operation at Karachi was restored with improved visibility.