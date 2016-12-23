MIRPURKHAS - The Digri Sugar Mills has announced to start cane crushing after obtaining a stay order from the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday.

Talking to this correspondent, General Manager Cane Sultan Ahmed said that management of the mills had approached the Sindh High Court that granted it the stay, thus holding back the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) from closing down the mills.

“The judges have also summoned the SEPA Director General and concerned police officers to the court on on Dec 29,” he added.

Sultan termed the decision to close down the mills an act of victimization, adding, “We had announced to procure sugarcane from the growers against the decision of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) Sindh. Digri Sugar Mills is 8 kilometers from Digri town while Talhar Sugar Mills, Bawani Sugar Mills and Khoski Sugar Mills are situated in the towns, which make them more dangerous for the human health,” he said, and lamented, “But action was taken only against Digri Sugar Mills in violation of the rules.”

He said it was unfortunate that SEPA DG Naeem Ahmed Mughal, along with a heavy contingent of police, conducted the raid at the mills a day back and stopped its operations. He said it was a deep conspiracy against the mills aimed at damaging its reputation.

Farmer Organisation Council Sindh Chairman Javed Ahmed Junejo said that decision against the mills was taken because its administration had announced to procure the canes against the decision of PSMA Sindh. He strongly criticised the PSMA for its decision, and added that the growers were also feeling disturbed.