SHIKARPUR: Shikarpur police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four bandits after an encounter in Katcha area of Rustam Town, some 40 kilometers from here.

According to SHO Rustam Athar Channa, acting on a tip-off, Rustam police conducted a search operation in Katcha area.

“After seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire,” the SHO said, and added, “Police finally succeeded in arresting four bandits identified as Ali Gauhar Banglani, Noro Banglani, Arbelo Shar and Walo Shar and seized one Kalashnikov, three pistols and rounds from their possession,” the SHO added.

The SHO further added that during interrogation, all of them confessed to have committed highway robberies.