KARACHI - Labour organisations on Thursday condemned the negligence of rulers and said the government had not learnt any lesson from the November 1 tragic fire incident at Gadani, as another fire erupted at a decommissioned ship due to similar reason at the same place.

These views were expressed at a press conference by NTUF President Rafiq Baloch, NTUF Deputy General Secretary Nasir Mansoor, Gadani Ship-breaking Workers Union President Bashir Mehmoodani and Home-Based Women Workers Federation General Secretary Zehra Khan.

Sharing the details of the fire, which erupted at the ship-breaking site on Thursday, they said that at least 100 labourers were working at the retired CHAUMADRA LPG container moored at yard No. 60 when the fire erupted. The labourers, however, managed to leave the ship in time and save their lives. The yard and the ship are owned by Deewan Rizwan, former chairman of the Ship-breaking Owners Association, they said.

They said labourers at the site stated that the fire erupted at around 11am due to the same reason, which resulted in a fire at the shipyard in November, killing at least 26 people. They said the ship was not cleared of toxic and inflammable gases and liquids before dismantling work was started on it. Eyewitness accounts suggest the fire ignited when labourers were cutting walls of the LPG containers using gas guns. It spread quickly and engulfed the front part of the ship.

Representatives of labour organisations said that so far no casualty had been reported. However, the incident speaks volumes about apathy of the government and ship-breaking yard owners towards workers’ lives despite occurrence of a deadliest incident of the industry history at the site.

“We have been raising our voice against such incidents for long and demanding health and safety measures so that such incidents can be prevented in future,” one of workers’ representatives said.

They said that victims of the November 1 incident had not been paid compensation. Neither those injured have been provided proper medical treatment by the government, they added. The government has not made public the report of its fact-finding committee. This negligent behaviour of the government has encouraged the ship-breaking owners to continue with their wrongdoings and get away with murder of labourers.

They said the labour department, social security institution, EOBI and the environment agency were all involved in hiding crimes of ship-breaking owners. They demanded that officials of the labour department and other institutions keep a check on health and safety matters and punish those turning a blind eye to workers’ issues.