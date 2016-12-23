MIRPURKHAS - A high-level meeting of Divisional Oversight Committee, Mirpurkhas has approved the repair and maintenance of buildings, housing government departments in districts Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tharparkar.

It is recalled here that in these districts the government offices, including those of revenue, are housed in old buildings, which are in a dilapidated condition and there is an acute need for their repair and maintenance.

The committee’s meeting, held here on Thursday, was presided over by its Chairman and Mirpurkhas Commissioner Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar, and was attended by government officers of different departments from these three districts.

According to details, the meeting okayed total Rs38915000 million for the repair of government buildings in district Umerkot.

Similarly for district Tharparkar, the meeting sanctioned schemes worth Rs36661000.

The committee chairman strictly directed the officers to ensure completion of these schemes on their stipulated time, and also ensure quality of work.

He also asked deputy commissioners of these districts to visit sites of these schemes in order to keep an eye on the work standards.