KARACHI - The Government of Iran has offered 200 latest buses for Karachi.

The offer to this effect was made by the Consul General of Iran in Karachi, Medhi Subhani, who along with a delegation met with the Sindh Minister for Transport, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, in his office here on Thursday.

The Commercial Attache, Murad Naimati, and Commercial and Economic Consular Hamid Raza were also present on the occasion.

On behalf of the Iranian government, Medhi Subhani, also extended full cooperation to improve the transport system in Sindh, especially in Karachi. He also offered cooperation and assistance for the provision of buses as well.

The consul general also invited the minister to visit Iran during which he would be briefed about Iran’s transport system, especially about that in vogue in Tehran.

He said that the very purpose of the meeting was to further cement the ties between Iran and Pakistan.

On the occasion, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah apprised the delegation of the transport needs of the province as well as of Karachi.

He said that the provision of modern and effective transport system in the province was amongst the priorities of the government.

The minister said that work on the projects such as Green Line and Abdus Sattar Edhi Line was in progress at a faster pace. He also presented the traditional gifts of Ajrak and Sindhi cap to the members of the delegation.