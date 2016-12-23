SHIKARPUR - The local body (LB) office-bearers here at a press conference on Thursday criticised the North Sindh Urban Services Corporation [NSUSC] over its poor performance. Municipal Committee Shikarpur Vice Chairman Khalid Hussain Sheikh and other elected councilors were present at the conference. Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Hussain Sheikh and other counselors alleged said that NSUSC Shikarpur had failed to keep the city clean.

“Due to its negligence, sewage is seen accumulated on roads,” they said.

They complained that the newly-elected Shikarpur Municipal Committee Chairman, Babar aka Sunni Sanjrani was continuously refusing to hear them over the bad state of sanitation and cleanliness.

The LB office-bearers demanded the newly- elected MPA Imtiaz Sheikh and others in the corridors of power to take notice of the matter and immediately disband Shikarpur chapter of NSUSC. “Otherwise, we will be forced to expand our protests,” they threatened.

Separately, a large number of people, on the call given by National People’s Party [NPP], took out a rally against NSUSC from Rustam Chowk up to Lakhi Gate clock tower to record their protest here on Thursday.

Speaking to the protestors, Zahid Pahore, NPP Shikarpur leader, strongly criticised NSUSC for not performing up to the mark.