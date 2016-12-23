KARACHI - The Sindh government of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is going to flex its muscles on Friday to accord a rousing reception to the party supremo and former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari.

More than 5,700 police personnel will be deployed to guard the former president who will land at the old airport.

Traffic police have drawn up an elaborate alternate plan, keeping in view the inconvenience the arrival of Zardari may cause to the commuters and also to ensure his security.

Sindh Police, in a statement issued here on Thursday, quoted Acting IGP Mushtaq Mehar as saying that the security personnel had been picked up from Karachi Police, Special Branch, SSU, traffic police and other units of the police department.

The IGP added that 92 police mobiles and 43 mobile vans of SSU would also be part of the security cover to be provided to the former president.

PPP leaders have informed that 1,000 of its volunteers would facilitate the law enforcers, particularly the traffic wardens.

It’s worth mentioning here that PPP Co- Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to land in Karachi after 18 months of self-exile. As per the statement issued by Sindh government on Thursday, Zardari will reach at Karachi airport’s Terminal No.1 on Friday.

According to the alternate traffic plan, residents of Clifton/Defence, planning to proceed to the airport on Friday, have been advised to pass through Hino Chowrangi, Korangi Industrial Area, Murtaza Chowrangi via Link Road, Malir City Police Station, Malir Halt, Model Colony to the airport.

Residents of Liaquatabad and Gulshan have been advised to use University Road, Safoora, Malir Cant’s Check Post No 6, Model Colony and then to the airport.

The traffic police have also drawn up a plan to facilitate people visiting the hospitals.

As per that plan, people have been asked to use the Sea view Road and China Chowrangi for reaching Ziauddin Hospital and Bahria Underpass for going to the South City Hospital.

The residents of Clifton/Defence have been advised to use Chaudhry Khaliq-uz-Zaman Road, Lilly Bridge, School Road Cant for going to the Jinnah Hospital, while residents of Landhi / Korangi have been asked to reach Jinnah Hospital via Korangi Road to CSD (left side).

Similarly, the residents of Garden and Saddar may go to the hospital from Saddar. People have been requested to use University Road, New Town, Stadium Road for going to Liaquat National and Agha Khan Hospitals, while people, coming from East / Malir, have been advised to come via Malir Halt, Model Colony Road, Link Road, Malir Cant’s Check Post No 6 and Safoora to University Road.

People have been requested not to use those roads on which rallies and public gatherings will be held. Rather they have been asked to use alternate routes.

Every type of heavy traffic’s movement on Jinnah Bridge, Punjab Colony, Sunset Boulevard, Korangi Road will remain prohibited.