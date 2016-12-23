HYDERABAD - Mayor of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Wasim Akhtar has expressed the desire to work with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led Sindh government.

"I want Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to act like my boss," said Akhtar while addressing a reception at Dialdas Club here late on Wednesday night.

The mayor said that in the local government bodies the elected representatives of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan had brought both passion to work for betterment of the city and experience of local governance. "We have got a very good team and we can solve people's problems," he asserted.

Akhtar said his party's leaders and workers had learnt a lot from their mistakes. He said that policy-making institutions should not make policies, which create a sense of deprivation.

The mayor pointed out that some people who had never been involved in political struggle were now being supported to form and head new political parties.

Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Syed Tayyab Hussain, MNAs and MPAs of the MQM-Pakistan and local leaders also spoke on the occasion.