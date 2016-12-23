KARACHI - Karamullah Waqasi was unanimously elected leader of the opposition at a council meeting of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Thursday.

The members of the council passed a resolution, which demanded that authorities take measures to restore cell phone and internet services in the localities surrounding the Central Prison of Karachi so that area people could avail these facilities like other people of the city.

Passing another resolution, the council members expressed their concern at an increase in high-rise buildings in Karachi. They said that city’s infrastructure and utility services would be destroyed if this practice is not checked. They also prayed for some people who died in recent days.

The meeting was held at the Council Hall of the Old KMC Building on Thursday noon and was chaired by Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar. Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Vohra and Municipal Commissioner Dr Badar Jameel also attended the meeting.

Council members on this occasion congratulated the city mayor for assuming charge of his office and expressed the hope that he would take all parties on board on issues facing Karachi. The members assured the mayor of their full support.

Akhtar said, “We should make joint efforts to solve people’s problems. He said that steps were being taken to make KMC officials punctual. He said that people had elected the local council representatives to solve their problems therefore they must come up to people’s expectations.

Waqasi, the elected leader of the opposition, thanked the council for electing him and expressed the hope that the city mayor would work as mayor of the entire city. He said the system at KMC needed to be improved.

Others who spoke at the meeting were Arif Khan Advocate, Junaid Mukati, Shujaat Ali Khan, Abdul Majeed Baloch, Hanif Surti, Tehsin Abidi, Syed Akbar Shah Hashmi, Abdul Sattar, Tanvir Khan Jadoon, Shahnawaz Jadoon and Mairaj Shah.

Later, the council meeting was adjourned till January 24.