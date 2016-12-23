KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari would return home on Friday after ending his self-imposed exile of 18 months with rumours rife all around that his return would bring some relief for him and his other lieutenants who are faced with charges of patronising criminal elements.

However, the civil and military leadership, including that of PPP, has rubbished any idea of striking a deal for his return and are of the opinion that action against terrorists and their facilitators will not face any hiccups even after his return.

It is pertinent to mention here that around 18 months back, Zardari had abruptly left the country following a hard-hitting speech in which he had lashed out at the military establishment for ‘overstepping’ its domain.

Just within two months of his departure, the noose began to tighten around his close associates, whom the paramilitary force, Rangers, blamed were involved in patronising the terrorists in the metropolis.

The close associates of PPP co-chairman who were netted included Fisheries Chairman Nisar Morai, incumbent PPP Karachi division President Dr Asim Hussain, who had been tasked with brokering deals with MQM, former provincial information minister and sitting MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon, PPP lawmaker Owais Muzzafar, PPP Women Wing President Faryal Talpur, SBCA DG Manzoor Qadir aka Kaka and others.

Out of them, Dr Asim Hussain and Nisar Morai were nabbed by the law-enforcement agencies for patronizing and financing terrorists’ activities while the others managed to flee abroad. Later the PPP Women Wing President Faryal Talpur returned to the country.

The party’s command was then given to young Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who has not only restructured the party but has also brought a change in the shape of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who is relatively young and new to the party.

Purpose of this change was to introduce positivity in the governance of the province.

Now after the end of the tenure of COAS General Raheel Sharif, and change of military command at national level and in Karachi, the former president has decided to return to the country, creating the rumours that a deal has been struck between the establishment and PPP to allow his return.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, however, has denied that there was any backdoor diplomacy or a deal behind the announcement by his father to return to Pakistan, and cited medical reasons for his stay abroad.

Speaking on the subject, PTI lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman said that it looked that a deal had been struck between the PML-N and PPP to facilitate the homecoming of Zardari. “His return raises serious questions over action against elements financing terrorism or facilitators of the terrorists,” he apprehended.

“It might be the case that PML-N has given the green signal to Zardari to return in lieu of his commitment to stay out of the Panama leaks issue,” he speculated.

“But we are sure that these tactics or any change in the command of armed forces will not affect implementation of the National Action Plan, and especially action against the facilitators of terrorists,” he said, and warned that if attempts were made to obstruct the Karachi operation, then PTI would be the first in the country to register its protest.

He said that the law-enforcement agencies and security agencies had brought peace to Karachi through sacrifices, and his party would not allow these sacrifices go in vain.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Sindh President and Sindh Assembly lawmaker Ismail Rahu said that no deal had been struck between the PML-N and PPP for the return of Asif Ali Zardari. He strongly differed with the perception that execution of the National Action Plan was either being wound up or slowed down and said that action against the terrorists and their collaborators had been launched with the assent of civil leadership.

“The crackdown was launched to ensure the complete elimination of terrorists and their supporters in the country and Karachi in particular, which is the main focus of this operation. Therefore, no concessions can be given to anyone at any cost to affect its progress,” he added.

He said that all political parties and the entire nation had agreed on a one-point agenda that anybody, who had killed innocent countrymen, would not be spared and action would continue till his and his supporters complete elimination.

Meanwhile, the newly-appointed Director General of Rangers, Sindh Major General Muhammad Saeed two days before Zardari’s arrival in the country vowed to extend the operation against militant wings, kidnappers and extortionists to the entire province.

“Operation against militant wings, kidnappers and extortionists will continue in Karachi and the rest of Sindh,” said Saeed in his address to the personnel during his visit to various sectors of Rangers in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the director general said the security forces were well aware of the internal and external forces using miscreants to create hurdles in the way of establishing peace in Karachi.

Rangers DG also appreciated the role of paramilitary force in establishing peace in the city and paid tributes to Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar for restoring peace in Karachi.