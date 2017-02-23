Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday started taking interviews for the party’s divisional and district bodies in Sindh.

Interviews were conducted for Larkana and Sukkur divisions and the districts falling in their jurisdictions separately.

Women Wing President Faryal Talpur, Opposition Leader in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Aftab Shahban Mirani, Maula Bux Chandio, Waqar Mehdi, Agha Siraj Durrani, Mir Aijaz Jakhrani, Senator Aajiz Dhamrah, Rashid Rabbani and other senior leaders were also present on the occasion.

It may be mentioned here that the PPP chairman had dissolved all the provincial, divisional and district-level organisations of the party all over the country and constituted provincial coordination committees to hold district level workers meetings to seek their opinion for electing new office-bearers. The committees completed their task after hard work spanning over several months and submitted their recommendations to the Secretariat chairman.

Candidates were shortlisted by Sindh Coordination Committee for Larkana and Sukkur Divisions and Districts Larkana, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki.

Taking the interviews, the PPP chairman said that new organisations will have a huge responsibility as the party was heading for general elections next year. He claimed that PPP would stage a rousing comeback all over the country as masses were yearning for good governance, employment, peace, prosperity and equality, all of which had been snatched by the PML-N government.

Interviews for Hyderabad Division will be conducted on February 23, Karachi on February 24 and Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad on Feb 25.